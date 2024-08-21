BJP membership drive in MP

The ruling BJP launched its mega membership campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The party held a state-level workshop at Bhopal to inaugurate the campaign. MP BJP Chief V D Sharma said that the aim is to reach all the 64,781 polling booths across the state from 21 August to 31 August and make new members for the party.

Sharma said that new members would be made through four methods — missed call, QR code scan, NaMo app and the BJP’s official website.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde is the national in-charge of the campaign. In MP, BJP General Secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani is the state in-charge for the membership drive.

Sharma said the campaign would be all-inclusive and people from all walks of life and all sections of the society would be encouraged to join the BJP.