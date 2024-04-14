BJP manifesto reflects Modi’s mission to realise a developed India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto released on Sunday embodies the ambition of the country whose fulfillment is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sole mission.

Lauding the manifesto, Yogi Adityanath said it has anchored on 14 new resolutions and four pillars focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged, youth, women, and farmers.

He emphasised that the manifesto is aligned with the aspiration of building a developed India, describing it as Modi’s commitment to the people of India, ensuring the realisation of their expectations related to Dignity of Life, Quality of Life, and Quality of Opportunity.

The chief minister emphasised that the manifesto focuses on the well-being of the youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged. PM Modi strives for a developed India through self-reliance and fostering inclusive growth for all demographics in line with the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Citing the launch of various schemes targeting the youth under PM Modi’s leadership, he said over the past decade, 250 million individuals have risen above the poverty line, experiencing a transformative change in their lives.

Alongside initiatives aimed at aligning investment with job creation, programmes such as PM Startup, PM Standup, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, among others, have been included in the ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Furthermore, efforts have been made towards empowering 100 million women through self-help groups committed to catalysing comprehensive transformations in their lives over the next five years, reflecting a fresh vision.

Emphasising the significance of the four pillars, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “The BJP has unveiled a ‘Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ designed to impact every sector.”

He said the manifesto is poised to actualise the vision of a self-reliant and developed India through Modi’s assurance. “Millions of BJP workers are poised to imbibe the vision outlined in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ as their life mission, striving to materialize the concept of a developed India. “Their efforts aim to contribute to realizing the nation’s hopes and aspirations,” he added.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the BJP would garner the support and blessings of the people in line with this resolution.

Yogi expressed his gratitude to BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Resolution Making Committee Chairman Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, for coming up with the ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He especially congratulated the prime minister, the BJP’s national president, and all senior party leaders for the manifesto and conveyed a heartfelt appreciation on behalf of hundreds of thousands of party workers and the state’s 250 million people.