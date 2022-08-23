BJP leader and Tik Tok star, Sonali Phogat, dies of Heart Attack

BJP leader and Tik Tok star, Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday in Goa after getting a heart attack. Phogat was 42.

As per the Goa DG, police received information about her death from ST Antony Hospital in North Goa. The cause of death cannot be ascertained right now and the situation will be clear after investigation and post-mortem.

She went to Goa with some of her employees and complained of uneasiness and was taken to hospital (ST Antony Hospital in North Goa).

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar extended his condolences on Phogat’s demise. “Received very sad news of the sudden demise of BJP leader Smt. Sonali Phogat ji. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss,” he tweeted.

भाजपा नेत्री श्रीमती सोनाली फोगाट जी के आकस्मिक निधन का बेहद दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दु:ख सहन करने की क्षमता प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 23, 2022

The 41-year-old popular TikTok star had contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP. She appeared in the 14th season of the popular reality show Big Boss.

Phogat had posted a photo of herself on Twitter just hours before her demise.

Sonali Phogat rose to fame with her TikTok videos and had a huge following on the video-sharing app.

She debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 before joining the BJP two years later.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the TV show ‘Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma’. She was also a part of the web series, ‘The Story Of Badmashgarh’ in 2019.

She also participated in the 2020 edition of the reality show Bigg Boss.

She made headlines the same year for thrashing an official publicly in Hisar in Haryana. In videos that went viral on social media, Sonali Phogat was seen hitting the man with her footwear.