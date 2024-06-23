BJP leader shot dead in MP

A BJP leader was shot dead by two people over some old enmity in the wee hours of Sunday at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased, Monu Kalyane was the Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP’s youth wing, at Indore.

He, along with other BJYM members, was overlooking preparations for a Bhagwa yatra, which he used to conduct every year at Indore.

At around 3 AM, the two accused came to him on a motorcycle at the Chiman Bagh Square. After speaking with Monu for some time, the man riding pillion took out a pistol and shot Monu from close range at least twice.

Monu fell on the ground, while the shooter fired another shot in the air towards the other youths. The two accused then sped away from the spot.

After that, the other BJP workers rushed Monu to a hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police said the names of the accused were said to be Piyush and Arjun, who had an old enmity with Monu. It was said that Piyush was driving the motorcycle while Arjun was sitting behind on the bike and he shot Monu.

Police teams were trying to nab the absconding accused.

Monu Kalyane was very close to senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya and his son, former BJP MLA Akash Vijaywargiya.

Akash and many of his supporters reached the hospital and later went to Monu Kalyane’s house, located in Usha Fatak area of Indore soon after the incident.