Former DGP’s 54-yr old son commits suicide in MP

Chhattisgarh’s former Director General of Police’s 54-year year old son committed suicide by slitting his veins from his wrist and neck with a blade at his residence in Bhopal.

According to the police, Shree Mohan Shukla’s son, Tushar Shukla, lived with his retired DGP father, mother, wife and son.

Tushar’s wife and son spotted him bleeding profusely on Saturday evening and rushed him to the private Hajela hospital near their house.

However, the doctors declared him brought dead. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Tushar was under depression for the past several years and was undergoing medication and treatment for the same.

According to sources, Tushar had attempted suicide earlier on two different occasions in the past.

Shree Mohan Shukla was the first DGP of Chhattisgarh state when the state was constituted after being separated from Madhya Pradesh in 2000. S M Shukla’s tenure was from 1 November 2000 to 26 May 2001 during the Congress government led by late Chief Minister Ajit Jogi.

After retirement, S M Shukla was made the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). His tenure was from 26 May 2001 to 2 October 2004.

S M Shukla is originally an IPS officer of the 1965 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.