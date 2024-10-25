SIT formed to probe Kannur ADM’s death

A special investigation team (SIT), led by Kannur district police chief Ajith Kumar will probe into the alleged suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate(ADM) Naveen Babu, whose death has sparked a political uproar in Kerala. Kannur range DIG Rajpal Meena will oversee the investigation, with the supervision of north region IG K. Sethu Raman.The team will carry out a comprehensive investigation, maintaining a steady pace, and will begin the inquiry immediately, aiming for a timely conclusio. The Kannur Town police have already started their inquiry into Naveen Babu’s death.

Meanwhile, Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha, who led the departmental inquiry into the death of Naveen Babu, submitted the probe report to the government on Thursday. The report exonerates Naveen Babu. It states there was no delay on his part in issuing the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) for a petrol pump. The pump in question is in the midst of corruption allegations against Babu. The report also confirms there is no evidence to suggest that Naveen Babu accepted any bribes related to the matter.

Also, an investigation report from the Health Department has cast a shadow over TV. Prasanthan, an electrician at Pariyaram Medical College, who previously accused the ADM of bribery. The probe, led by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, found that Prasanthan obtained permission for a petrol pump in violation of established regulations. He is also on the list to become a permanent government employee.

The investigation revealed that Prasanthan failed to secure permission from medical college authorities before applying for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to start a petrol pump. The rule that prohibit government employees from starting business ventures while in service is also applicable to Prasanthan. The team dismissed Prasanth’s claim of ignorance regarding the need for permission, leading to recommendations for disciplinary action.

In this connection, the police team handling the case summoned petrol pump owner TV Prasanthan’s brother-in-law, who had initially raised a bribery complaint against the ADM, and recorded his statement on Friday