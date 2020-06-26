BJP launches a fresh attack on the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday over the issue of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) receiving donations from the Chinese Embassy.

Party president JP Nadda accused Gandhi of diverting the money of the citizens during the UPA rule into a family-run foundation.

“PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” Nadda said in a tweet.

PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency. pic.twitter.com/tttDP4S6bY — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 26, 2020

Nadda said it was not only brazen fraud but a big betrayal to the citizens of the country. While targeting Sonia Gandhi, he said one family’s hunger for wealth has cost this nation immensely and demanded Congress’ imperial dynasty to apologise.

“People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India,” he added.

People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 26, 2020

“One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!”

However, the Congress responded to the BJP’s allegations and said, “the BJP should stop living in 2005” and alleged that the ruling party is adopting “diversionary tactics” to avoid answering questions on the Chinese transgressions in Ladakh.