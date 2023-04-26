BJP holds protest over “Rs 45 cr” alleged renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a massive demonstration against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged Rs 45 crores renovation of his official residence.

Heavy police force was deployed outside the AAP leader’s official residence here in the national capital to prevent any untoward incident. BJP leader Harish Khurana said that they were protesting against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending crores of rupees on the renovation of his official residence in the national capital.

“It is questionable that a person who claims to be ‘Kattar Imaandar’ spends 45 crores rupees on the renovation of the official residence. He spent 11 cr on his wardrobe, obviously, questions will be raised,” he said.

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that CM Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs 45 crores of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including extravagant items like Dior polish Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

“Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs 45 crores of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including extravagant items like Dior polish Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets. However, before his election, he distributed printed copies of a sworn affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency, dated June 7th, 2013, in which he made 7 promises,” Tweeted Ajay Maken.

Stating the first three pledges made by the Delhi CM, Maken said that despite the pledges Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow.

“1) Not to use a car with a red light. 2) Not to request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen. 3) To refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like the average person. Despite naming his party ‘Aam Aadmi Party’ (Common Man’s Party) and making these pledges, Mr Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the COVID pandemic,” he tweeted.

“Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households living in slums in the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens,” Ajay Maken’s tweet read.

He said that the CM has been accused of reportedly spending public funds on a lavish 7-star residential facility for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has been accused of reportedly spending public funds on a lavish 7-star residential facility for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to official records, a total of Rs. 44.78 Cr. was spent on the “Addition/Alteration” of his accommodation at Flagstaff Road,” he tweeted.

Maken said that according to official records, a total of Rs. 44.78 Cr. was spent on the “Addition/Alteration” of his accommodation at Flagstaff Road.

“The renovation project, which began in September 2020 and was carried out during severe lockdowns, reportedly went unnoticed by the media and the public. A significant portion of the funds, approximately Rs. 11.30 Cr., was spent on plush interior decoration, including “artistic and ornamental works,” “automatic sliding glass doors,” “decorative pillars,” “decorative interiors on walls,” and “curtains with curtain tracks and motor,” among others,” he tweeted.

“A staggering Rs. 6.02 Cr. was spent on imported Dior White Pearl Marble procured from Vietnam, while a “Superior class marble polish” cost nearly Rs. 25 Lakh. The consultancy for “Superior Interiors” cost Rs. 1 Cr. The facility also features ultra hi-tech kitchen appliances, such as a steam oven with an interactive touch screen, a microwave oven with a full-touch display, and a built-in bar-be-cue charcoal grill, amounting to Rs. 1.10 Cr. The wardrobes, accessories, and fittings in the bedrooms reportedly cost Rs. 1.14 Cr., while curtains alone were purchased for approximately Rs. 1 Cr. Wooden flooring on portions of the bungalow not covered by imported marbles cost another Rs. 1 Cr,” the tweet read.

The Former Delhi Congress chief said that Delhi should now decide if such a person has any right to continue as the Chief Minister, even for a minute.

“In addition, Rs. 5.43 Cr. went towards electrical, automatic smart lighting, and fire fighting systems. The total amount spent on the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence was nearly Rs. 44.78 Cr., which is 1.08 crores more than the sanctioned amount of Rs. 43.70 Cr. Arvind Kejriwal, who had previously been known for espousing principles of austerity, had claimed to represent the common man and promised to provide a set of elected representatives who would eschew lavish styles of living, have no security, and travel like ordinary persons. In fact, he had even circulated a printed copy of a sworn affidavit promising to uphold these values during his political campaigns. However, his actions seem to contradict these principles, as he reportedly spent a significant amount of public funds on creating a luxurious living space for himself and his family. The people of Delhi should now decide if such a person has any right to continue as the Chief Minister, even for a minute,” his tweet read.