BJP govt will deliver on all promises, assures Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, congratulating the newly-appointed Delhi government, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers on Thursday, assured that the party’s dispensation would fulfill all the promises made to the people of the national capital for which they chose the party to govern the city.

He said the BJP government would fulfill every commitment the party has made in its manifesto and emphasised that although it is new, every member has previously served as a public representative, giving them valuable administrative experience.

He pointed out that several key issues in Delhi have been neglected over the past 10 years, including Yamuna river cleaning, pollution control, and waste management.

However, he said, the BJP government would work systematically on these issues and transform Delhi into a well-developed city, ensuring an environmentally sustainable and pollution-free future.

Sachdeva especially thanked the women of Delhi for not falling prey to Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged false promises and deceptions while acknowledging their crucial role in electing a double-engine government that will accelerate holistic development for a progressive Delhi.

Hitting out at the previous AAP dispensation, he alleged for the past 10 years, the national capital of Delhi witnessed a government riddled with lies, excuses, and corruption.

Sachdeva assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people would now experience a governance model that prioritizes development and trust, ensuring the comprehensive progress of Delhi.