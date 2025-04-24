Public transport devastated with depleted DTC bus fleet under BJP govt: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged on Thursday that public transport system in the national capital has been “totally devastated” with the depleted DTC bus fleet under the BJP government.

Attacking the ruling dispensation on the sorry state of the transport system, he said, “Ever since the BJP government came to power in Delhi, public transport has been totally devastated with over 2,000 buses having been phased out with no plans to replenish them any time soon. Lakhs of commuters get stranded on shelterless bus stops due to the severe shortage of buses.”

Advertisement

The Delhi Congress chief claimed as soon as the Rekha Gupta government came to power, it was quick to get 2,000 overaged CNG buses from the DTC fleet off the roads without any roadmap to purchase new buses.

Advertisement

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Yadav said she had announced 1,000 new buses to be added to the DTC fleet by the first week of April, but so far, no concrete step has been taken to purchase new buses.

“The BJP government seems to be totally confused with its own policy decisions even after phasing out over 2,000 buses from the DTC fleet. It had also mooted a suggestion to take out nearly one lakh CNG autos from the roads to render lakhs of families, who depend on these autos for their livelihood, in distress,” he said.