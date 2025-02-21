No public money will be spent on glorifying govt & CM: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday stated that on the day of forming a government after 27 years, his party had sent out a strong message that not a single penny from public funds would be wasted on glorifying the government, the Chief Minister, or the party.

Sachdeva claimed that the BJP government in Delhi did not spend a single penny from the public treasury for the oath-taking ceremony held on Thursday.

The Delhi BJP chief further stated that all advertisements, hoardings, and invitations for the “Developed Delhi” oath-taking ceremony were funded entirely by the party itself.

He further said that the BJP is known for good governance, and Delhi witnessed the first glimpse of the same.

He said that the residents of Delhi remember the oath-taking ceremonies of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP governments in 2015 and 2020, claiming that public money was used to flood streets and newspapers with government advertisements days before the event.

Sachdeva claimed that the previous AAP government spent crores of rupees from public funds for self-promotion in 2020, and as per official figures, Kejriwal spent Rs 4.5 crore per day on advertisements to celebrate the formation of his third government in 2020.

As per the Delhi BJP chief’s claims, the saffron party spent zero public funds on Thursday, unlike AAP.

He also pointed out that the agency handling advertisements under Kejriwal’s rule lacked transparency and was involved in misusing public funds.

He assured that the BJP government’s advertising policy will be entirely transparent, and every advertisement will be published solely in the public interest.