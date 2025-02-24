Beginning of this assembly session marks the restoration of democratic process: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva Monday said that the commencement of the new Assembly session today is truly the day of restoration of true democracy in Delhi.

Hitting out at the previous dispensation, he alleged that for the past ten years, although Assembly sessions were held in Delhi, they were only used to spread arbitrary anarchy.

The first step of democracy is giving proper respect to the opposition in the House, and it is regrettable that for ten years, the voice of the opposition was suppressed in the Assembly, he claimed.

He asserted that the BJP government led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will remain committed to upholding the dignity of the Assembly and respecting democratic systems.

Sachdeva pointed out that the true strength of democracy is a constructive discussion, and added that he is confident now that under the leadership of the new CM, this will take place and ‘real thinking’ will be done regarding the development of Delhi.

He appealed to the opposition to give up the previous mindset of alleged anarchy and work together with the government for the betterment of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the eighth Delhi legislative assembly’s first session began on Monday as the CM and the MLAs took the oath of office.

Sachdeva’s comments came after the first session of the Delhi assembly began today, which will run for three days – from February 24 to February 27.

On February 25, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will address the Assembly, following which Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.

