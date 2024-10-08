BJP govt set to be formed in Haryana for the third time: Badoli

With the BJP emerging as single largest party in Haryana Assembly election result trends, party state president Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP government is set to be formed in Haryana for the third time with an absolute majority.

Talking to reporters, Badoli said the BJP will stay in power in Haryana till 2047.

He said Haryana will become a ‘Viksit’ state and the public is satisfied with the development works of the BJP.

“Nayab Singh Saini will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time,” Badoli added.

As per the latest EC data, the BJP was leading on 51 of the 90 seats