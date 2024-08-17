BJP Govt ruined health facilities in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that education and health should be the priority of the governments but the work which should be done by the government has not been done in Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on the High Court ruling of 69,000 teachers’ appointments in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said that teacher recruitment candidates struggled for a long time for their rights.

“We hope now that these youths will get justice and their demands will be fulfilled. There will be no injustice to them and they will get their rights,” he said, while adding that these teacher recruitment candidates are very upset and the government humiliated them a lot.

“Whether they went to the Chief Minister’s residence or the ministers’ residence, wherever they went, they were humiliated. It is hoped that now the government will not discriminate and do injustice to them,” he sought.

The SP President was in Azamgarh on Saturday to inaugurate Triveni Trauma City and Multi-Specialty Hospital in Lalganj area. The program was organized by the hospital’s chairman Dr Abhishek Rai and director Dr Subhi Rai.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that BJP has ruined health services. “In the Samajwadi government, medical colleges were given to Purvanchal in many districts including Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Chandauli but the BJP government is not able to run them smoothly,” he said.

“There are no complete medical facilities, no medicine and no technical staff in the medical colleges. Not a machine operator. Medical colleges look like ruins and the poor are not getting treatment,” he added.