BJP file complaints against Priyanka Gandhi’s “50 pc commission” charge in Madhya Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh have filed complaints against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav’s Twitter handles over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of ‘corruption’, police said.

According to a statement released on the official X (formally known as Twitter) handle of Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) late on Saturday night, local BJP’s legal cell convener Nimesh Pathak lodged a complaint with claims of a fake letter, bearing the name of a person named, Gyanendra Awasthi, was being circulated on social media with allegations that the contractors in the state were being asked to pay 50 per cent commission.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 420, and 469 of IPC has been registered at Indore’s Sanyogitaganj police station, the police said.

A similar case under sections 469, 500, and 501 of the IPC has been registered in Bhopal as well following a complaint by local leaders of the party, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, Congress national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, alleged that a union of contractors from Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining their payment is released only after paying 50 per cent commission.

“The Union of Contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that payment is received only after paying 50 per cent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect a 40 per cent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with a 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with a 50 per cent commission from power,” Priyanka said in a tweet.

After this Kamalnath and Arun Yadav also made similar posts.

Terming Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation false, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that “From the tweet, the mentality of the Congress can be known, how much disgusting politics the Congress is doing and at present, how much politics based on lies the Congress is doing in Madhya Pradesh. It is also proved that currently, the Congress is issueless in the state.”

“Priyanka Gandhi ji…first Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, and Arun Yadav made your brother (Rahul Gandhi) lie about farmers’ loan waiver of Rs 2 lakhs in the state during the last state assembly polls. Now they have made you to tweet on the basis of a false letter. They proved you a ‘liar’. People already have no faith in Congress and your false tweets have shattered their thoughts about you,” he said.

“I would like to Challenge congressmen to give proof about the allegation made in the tweet otherwise he had all options open to take action into the matter,” Mishra added.