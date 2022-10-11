Bharatiya Janta Party State in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, on Tuesday, hoped that his party will continue its winning spree in Himachal in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Khanna who is touring the Hamirpur and Kangra districts asserted that he has been getting positive feedback during his visits to the various Assembly constituencies about his party from the workers.

“The people of the state have benefitted immensely from the many schemes of the double engine government at the Centre and the state.” These include over three lakh people having been benefited under the Atal Pension Yojana in the state, Rs 382.03 crore have been sanctioned under the start up India scheme in the state, he added.

Big projects like AIIMS Bilaspur, Hydro Engineering College, PGI satellite centre, four lane projects, Bulk Drug Pharma Park, Medical Devices Park and many hydro power projects are the gifts of the double engine government to the general public, said Khanna.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have worked hard for the overall progress and development of Himachal Pradesh, he added.