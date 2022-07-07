BJP drops plan to form committee to run MCD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed the plan to constitute a committee of leaders to run the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Hence, only a special officer will see the entire work of the newly formed civic body till the next elections.

It is worth noting that the Union Home Ministry has merged the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi into one in the month of May this year. A committee of leaders was to be formed to assist the special officer in running the MCD till the new elections were held. It was believed that 12 or 15 members from different political parties were to be kept in this committee.

Sources associated with the Union Home Ministry have clarified that the formation of such a committee is not being considered at the government level. In the proposal for the integration of the municipal corporation brought in Parliament only the appointment of a special officer was said. However, there was no proposal of the committee of leaders of political parties.

All the powers of the mayor and standing committee chairman are being exercised by the special officer. Along with the special officer, the corporation commissioner and the top officers of the departments concerned are involved in the agenda brought for discussion in the meeting.

High-level officials of the MCD say all the works of the civic body are being done as before. After discussing the proposals included in the agenda in the meetings, they are being approved. He said that if people from political parties are included in these meetings, then once again the issues will start getting politicised.