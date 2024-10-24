BJP declares 7 names for UP bye polls

BJP today released the list of seven candidates out of nine for the upcoming assembly bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh. It has given ticket to Anujesh Yadav, brother- in -law of SP MP from Azamgarh Dharmendra Yadav against Lalu Yadav’s son-in-law and Akhilesh Yadav’s nephew Tej Pratap Yadav on Karhal seat.The party has not yet announced candidates for Sismau and Meerapur seats.

The candidates are Ramveer Singh Thakur from Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler from Khair (SC), Anujesh Yadav from Karhal, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Dharamraj Nishad from Katehari and Suchismita Maurya from Majhwan seats. Bye-elections will be held on nine assembly seats of the state on November 13. The results will come on November 23. The last dare for filing of nominations is tomorrow.

By-elections were to be held on ten seats of UP but due to the petition filed in the court, the date for Milkipur coul not be announced. In such a situation, elections will now be held on only nine seats. Bye-elections are to be held in nine assembly seats Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar), Kundarki (Moradabad), Khair (Aligarh), Ghaziabad, Phulpur (Prayagraj), Majhwa (Mirzapur) and Mirapur (Muzaffarnagar) .Sisamau seat has become vacant due to the conviction of SP MLA Irfan Solanki while nine of the MLAs became Lok Sabha members in the general elections held early this year.

Meanwhile, bye polls in Karhal has turned interesting after BJP fielded Anujesh Yadav, son-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother-in-law of MP Dharmendra Yadav. SP had already given ticket to Tej Pratap Singh , nephew of Akhilesh Yadav. Anujesh Yadav is the husband of Mulayam’s niece Sandhya Yadav. Dharmendra Yadav’s sister Sandhya alias Baby Yadav has been the district panchayat president from Mainpari from 2015 to 2020. Anujesh has also been a district panchayat member from Firozabad during the same tenure.

In the 2022 assembly elections, SP President Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal seat. But in 2024, he was elected MP from Kannauj. After this Karhal seat became vacant. Anujesh Pratap Yadav, resident of Bharaul village of Firozabad, will now fight with Tej Pratap, grandson of SP candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Karhal. In such a situation, the competition here will be between Saifai family and relatives.