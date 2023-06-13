BJP, Congress in the rat race of becoming Hinduvadi, alleges Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging in a competition to become a bigger Hinduwadi party, thus ignoring other religions and thereby violating the Constitution.

Mayawati also charged the state governments in Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana and Rajasthan with unleashing atrocities against Dalits and tribals.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Ms Mayawati said of late there has been a competition between the Congress and the BJP as to who is a bigger Hindutvadi party. “Due to this, both the national political parties are trying to outdo one another in showing off as more adept at Hindu religion than the other. This clearly means other religions are being neglected which is against the spirit of the Constitution,” she contended.

The former UP CM said, “Apart from Hindus, people of other religions like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, etc. also live in our country and all parties should give them equal respect and attention. Along with this, all the historical places should also be kept safe because nowadays these are being tampered with.”

Mayawati alleged that Dalits and tribals are being persecuted in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. “BSP will raise this issue in these four states in the upcoming assembly elections and will make the public aware about this,” she said while adding that the party has appointed Akash Anand national coordinator and Ram Ji Gautam chief coordinator for the upcoming assembly polls in different states.