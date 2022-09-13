BJP condemns A Raja for controversial remarks against Hinduism

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja sparked a huge controversy after he made derogatory remarks against Hinduism. His remarks caught a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at an event, A Raja said, “All individual institutions like Election commission, CBI, Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate and even Parliament are being captive to this government. To show the truth, Viduthalai Magazine is much needed. Secularism, socialism, and sovereign republic are what have been said about India in the Constitution. BJP condemned DMK leader A Raja’s derogatory remarks against Hinduism that sparked controversy.

Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai said, “Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. The very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu..”

Referring to Supreme Court, the DMK leader Raja said the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered or cannot be changed. He said even Parliament do not have the right to alter the Constitution.

“But now again the case has been regarding this came to Supreme Court. Even SC came forward to hear that, what is crueler than this? So, hence Viduthalai, Murasoli and Theekathir should not hesitate to ask who is Hindu. I do not like to be Hindu. Why are you keeping me as Hindu? We should raise this question. I have never seen a religion like Hindu,” A Raja stated.

The DMK MP said Lingiyats have filed a petition on the Supreme Court stating that “Ours way of worship is different. Our Spiritual ideology is different. Do not make us Hindus.”

A Raja added, “Who are Sudras? Are they not Hindus? Why they have been insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and Temple entry? Dravidian Movement as the saviour of 90% Hindus questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus.”

He said the time has come for Murasoli, DMK, Viduthalai and DK to strongly raise the question that “how many are like to be prostitutes’ sons and how many are like to be untouchables? Then only we can uproot the base of Sanatanam.”