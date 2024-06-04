BJP candidates leading in Madhya Pradesh

BJP candidates were leading in all the 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh after initial trends of counting started coming in on Tuesday morning.

Significantly, Congress candidate Nakul Nath was trailing at Chhindwara after the first three rounds of counting.

Nakul Nath was the sole Congress Lok Sabha Member from MP previously.

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP BJP Chief V D Sharma and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were all leading on their respective seats after the first three rounds of counting.