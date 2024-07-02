BJP candidate Ashish Sharma took contracts worth Rs 135 cr within 14 months: Himachal CM

The political state of affairs in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh has turned quite intense based on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s accusations against BJP candidate Ashish Sharma.

Sukhu has accused Sharma, a former Independent MLA who joined BJP of having prioritized his personal interest over public service.

While addressing an election campaign for Congress candidate Dr Pushpinder Verma in Pandvi, Tal, Rohlvi Patta, Kala Amb, Nalti and Amroh of Hamirpur assembly constituency, Sukhu claimed that the ‘sold-out’ Ashish Sharma focused more on personal business interests such as obtaining tenders, running stone crushers rather than serving the public.

He is now justifying his switch over to BJP, citing that work of the public in his constituency was not being done by the Congress government.

“Sharma secured contracts amounting to Rs 135 crore within 14 months. During the previous BJP government he did work worth Rs 50 crore,” alleged Sukhu.

Blaming him for political manoeuvring, he said that Sharma was conspiring to topple the government since July last year. We have proof of this, a case has been registered against him. He was also the main mastermind in ‘Operation Lotus’. As the investigation progresses, many revelations will be made.”

Accusing Ashish Sharma of having emptied the ravines of Hamirpur district, Sukhu said, “Big stones are not visible at all. Sharma is running two crushers with the same name. He has nothing to do with public works. He did not find time to come to me with files related to public works, whereas he kept roaming around with files related to setting up crushers and taking tenders.”

The foundation stone of Hamirpur bus stand was laid during the tenure of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, not even a single brick was laid in it during the previous Jai Ram Thakur government, he asserted, adding that Congress government has started its work rapidly after coming to power.

“We also opened the office of Chief Engineer Electricity, Transport Appellate Authority and Pollution Control Board, renovated Gandhi Chowk and is making Hamirpur city beautiful. The roads are being made into a double lane. The district which is leading in politics is also being made to lead in development as well. This district has given two chief ministers. Prof Prem Kumar Dhumal was the chief minister twice. For the first time in 75 years, the Congress high command made a chief minister from lower Himachal that too from Hamirpur,” he said.

“I did not leave any stone unturned in the work of Hamirpur, despite this, the three sold-out MLAs of the district stabbed the people of Hamirpur and the Congress government in the back,” he said.

Sukhu accused Sharma and other two former Independent MLAs of orchestrating a resignation drama for financial gains.

“The MLAs who sold their integrity to BJP will not be spared now. It is necessary to end the dirty politics started by BJP, so vote in favour of Congress on July 10. Pushpinder Verma is our honest candidate. Vote for him and the image of Hamirpur will change. Our government is in power for three and a half years, whatever work Pushpinder tells us, it will be done,” promised the Chief Minister.