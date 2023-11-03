BJP blames Kejriwal for deteriorating air quality in Delhi

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the deteriorating air quality in the city and said his government did not take any concrete step in this regard.

He also accused Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), of being busy in holding road shows in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh despite the Delhiites being affected with the pollution.

“Delhi has become a gas chamber because of Arvind Kejriwal. It is unfortunate that on a day when Delhiites are facing problems in walking on roads, the Delhi CM is doing political road shows in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government, the Delhi BJP chief said, “Delhi’s winter pollution increases due to crop residue burning in Punjab but the Arvind Kejriwal Government not even once held a meeting with the Punjab government to make a concrete plan to decrease crop residue burning.”

The government did nothing to decrease dust pollution in Delhi whose primary cause are broken withered roads and unplanted roadsides which raise dust as vehicles move around, he alleged.

Sachdeva has urged the Delhi government to immediately equip its hospitals, health centres and mohalla clinics to provide 24 x 7 emergency nubilization services and free medicines related to pulmonary diseases.

He also said that ban on construction activity may be further extended and as most of construction labour are daily wagers so the government should provide them subsistence allowance till the construction activities are stalled.