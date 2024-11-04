BJP behind extension of polling date for UP Assembly bypolls, alleges Akhilesh

Taking a dig at the BJP on the extension of the date of voting for the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav told the saffron party that even after postponing, it would turn out to be an even worse loser.

Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday in a social media post X, “If you postpone, you will lose even worse!. First the by-election of Milkipur was postponed, now the date of by-election of remaining seats, BJP was never so weak”.

The SP president further said, “Actually, the thing is that due to ‘Maha-Unemployment’ in Uttar Pradesh, people who go for work across the country have come to UP for Diwali and Chhath and were supposed to cast their votes to defeat the BJP in the by-elections. As soon as the BJP got the wind of defeat, it postponed the by-elections so that people could go back without casting their votes.”

“This is an old trick of the BJP: If we lose, we will avoid it,” he added.

On Monday, the Election Commission extended the polling date of 9 assembly bypolls from November 13 to November 20.