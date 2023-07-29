BJP accuses Himachal govt of inept preparations for monsoon

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has accused the state government of inept preparation for floods ahead of the monsoon season.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader said, “Himachal Pradesh has suffered heavy losses due to floods and rains this monsoon season. The loss of both life and property has been huge, it was an unexpected rain and more than 170 people have lost their lives in Himachal.”

The state government knew about the arrival of monsoons, but it did not hold meetings to discuss arrangement for the rains, he alleged.

Making his party’s stand clear for always helping the government in times of disaster, he blamed the Congress government for resorting to politics at the time of disaster.

“There has definitely been a lot of loss of infrastructure in the state. The Opposition’s stand is clear in the moments of such a crisis and we are giving full cooperation to the government. We have fully helped the government and as per the guidelines of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Our workers have also worked unitedly to help the affected families,” he claimed.

He futher said, “It is unfortunate that the ruling party is constantly trying to blame the BJP. If politics was started in this hour of disaster, then it has been from the side of the Congress government. Politics was never done by the opposition. The opposition is standing shoulder to shoulder with the government and the people of Himachal Pradesh.”

Thakur said when his government was in power, it had witnessed a major epidemic Covid-19, but such mismanagement did not happen in Himachal.

In Himachal Pradesh, for the three, seasons summer, rainy and winter, preparations are made well in advance for drought-like conditions in summer, floods in rainy season, and snowfall in winter season, he said.

For preparations, a state-level meeting is organized in which the chief minister and the officers participate. However, this time no such meeting took place,” he charged.

This government knew well that heavy rains are going to hit the state and a meeting should have been called, he rued.

“It is the role of the Opposition to bring out the shortcomings to the notice of the government, but it is unfortunate to hold the Opposition responsible just for the sake of politics,” he blamed.

He said his party had apprised Union Minister Amit Shah, National President Jagat Prakash Nadda about the flood situation in Himachal through telephonically and personally.

“After which, Centre provided a relief amount of Rs 382 crores to Himachal Pradesh. NDRF rescue operations were conducted, the team which comes in the month of November to take stock of the damage, has come visiting immediately and is also about to submit its report to the Centre,” said Thakur, accusing Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of issuing statement that no help has been received from the Centre.

“We have apprised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about the situation of Himachal Pradesh and how much damage has been done to the national highways and roads. On our request he has agreed to visit the state to take stock of the situation. He will come to Kullu-Manali on August 1 and after that, he will also visit other areas of Himachal Pradesh,” said Thakur.

“The work of providing immediate relief to the public is going on in a haphazard manner. Congress office bearers, MLA’s family members and Congress workers are distributing cash just to gain publicity. There is even discrimination in giving relief to the public,” he charged.