BJP a strong political force in Punjab on its own: Jakhar

Amid speculation over the possibility of re-alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the newly appointed BJP president in Punjab Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the world’s largest party (BJP) was a strong political force in the state on its own.

Addressing workers after officially taking over as president, the former Member of Parliament called upon party cadres to realise and draw on their true collective strengths and play a pivotal role in Punjab’s future politics “single-handedly.”

“In recent years, BJP on its own has grown immensely in Punjab and there is a palpable traction amongst Punjabis for several key initiatives taken by Modi government at Centre,” Jakhar said while referring to an enhanced stature of the party in overall political consciousness in Punjab. Referring to the party’s past political alliance, Jakhar said the BJP has to move past the younger brother mindset”. “We know we have the strength to play a decisive role on our own which the people of Punjab want us to play by providing intellectual leadership,” he said.

Advertisement “Back in 1996-97 when this alliance (BJP- SAD) was formalised, it was in line with commitment of leaders of both parties, and was by no means a sign of BJP’s weakness or shortcoming. We even then were equal partners in Punjab’s formidable future and BJP has always worked to create Punjab in line with the vision for tomorrow,” he added. Expressing gratitude towards the top leadership for the honour of leading the state unit, Jakhar urged the party cadre to work vigorously and take Prime Minister’s message for a resilient Punjab to the state’s nook and corner. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has undertaken several key decisions for Punjab’s progress and we must take the essence of these futuristic measures to every house and strengthen BJP to lead our state towards an unparalleled growth trajectory,” he said adding the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the first one to call Punjab Chief Minister and offer all help in wake of floods lashing Punjab. Listing out his immediate challenges, Jakhar said Punjab today is at crossroads and needs political will and direction to restore its pristine glory. “Our state once was known for heralding revolutions and because of the present state regime’s ill decisions have lost its shine. There is an environment of fear all around, Jakhar said, adding only people feeling safe are gangsters and criminals cocking a snook at administration from behind the bars,” he added.