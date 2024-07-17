BJD left Panchayat Development Scheme at the mercy of God: Odisha minister

A Cabinet minister in the newly-elected BJP Government charged the previous BJD government with leaving the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ (AONO) Scheme, launched ahead of 2024 twin polls in Odisha, to “Ram Bharose” (at the mercy of God).

He said the scheme, with an allocation of Rs 50 lakh to each of the 6,794 gram panchayats, was nothing but a brazen misuse of taxpayers’ money.

It may be recalled here that the Naveen Patnaik-led previous government had launched the AONO Scheme with much fanfare in October 2023 with an investment of a whopping Rs 3,397 crore. As many as 90,723 projects were reportedly executed under the scheme for the development of roads, bridges, colleges, and temples. Majority of projects, however, covered the village temple development.

The scheme, dubbed as a pre-poll sop, was mired in controversy right from day one as its implementation lacked transparency. With the allegations of fiscal bungling flying thick and fast the Opposition got fodder to target the then BJD government with.

The AONO Scheme was marred by procedural improprieties. Rules and regulations were flouted with impunity. It was left to ‘Ram Bharose’. It’s the block-level junior engineers (JEs) who ran the show with the diktats from the officers at the helm of the then Chief Minister’s Office, alleged Panchayati Raj (PR) Minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Wednesday.

The work orders were issued in the name of the JEs in violation of the government’s guidelines. The PR Department authorities were kept in the dark regarding the details of the executed works and executants. Even the PR Department Secretary had no knowledge of the projects. As the scheme was replete with irregularities due to lack of probity, the government decided to probe it, Naik added.

In view of the irregularities, the government withdrew the scheme. Based on the findings of the inquiry, action will be initiated against those found guilty of perpetrating acts of omission and commission, the minister concluded.