BJD delegation urges Union Minister to address Odisha’s concerns on Polavaram project

A delegation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), under the direction of Odisha’s former Chief Minister and party president Naveen Patnaik, met Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, on Tuesday to raise concerns over Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.

Led by senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra, the delegation comprised Rajya Sabha MPs, Odisha MLAs, former ministers, ex-MPs, and ex-MLAs, particularly from Malkangiri and Koraput regions. They highlighted the potential submergence of extensive areas in Odisha, especially in Malkangiri district, due to the construction of the Polavaram Project.

The delegation expressed grave concerns about the adverse impact on thousands of tribal people, including vulnerable and primitive tribes, whose lives and livelihoods are at risk. They underscored the urgency of remedial actions to safeguard these communities.

The recent sanction of Rs 15,000 crore by the Government of India for completing Polavaram project has amplified Odisha’s apprehensions. According to the delegation, the project poses risks to tribal land, livelihoods, and the safety of local communities.

They pointed out that while the project was initially conceived under the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal (GWDT) resolution, the design flood discharge capacity has been increased from 36 lakh cusecs to 50 lakh cusecs.

This modification, they argued, fails to adequately account for the backwater effects on upstream states such as Odisha and Chhattisgarh, threatening the displacement of thousands in Malkangiri.

The delegation urged the Union Government to take immediate action to address Odisha’s concerns, ensure the protection of tribal communities, and mitigate potential environmental and social harm.

Prominent members of the delegation included Rajya Sabha MPs Dr Sasmit Patra, Debashish Samantaray, and Manas Mangaraj; former ministers Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Debi Prasad Mishra; and several other leaders from the BJD.