Union Minister Patil takes holy dip in Sangam

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil took a holy dip in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati at the Mahakumbh on Friday. During this spiritual occasion, he pledged to strengthen the Ganga conservation and cleanliness campaign.

Speaking after the ritual, the minister emphasized that the Ganga is not just a river but a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and spiritual faith.

He also lauded the Yogi Government’s exceptional arrangements at Mahakumbh, particularly in ensuring cleanliness, a reliable drinking water system, and efficient traffic management.

Minister Patil highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to ensuring a clean and uninterrupted Ganga.

He underscored the achievements of the ‘Namami Gange’ mission and informed that over 59 crore devotees, including a significant number of international pilgrims, have taken a sacred dip in the Mahakumbh so far.

He further detailed the ongoing projects under Namami Gange, including the beautification of hundreds of ghats, the establishment of sewage treatment plants, the purification of industrial waste, and the active involvement of local communities and voluntary organizations in maintaining cleanliness of the Ganga and its tributaries.

Addressing devotees gathered at the Mahakumbh, the Union Minister urged them to take collective responsibility for keeping the Ganga clean. He emphasized the need for behavioral change to protect the river from pollution and appealed to pilgrims not to throw plastic or other waste into the sacred waters.

“It is our shared duty to maintain the purity of the Ganga. Every citizen must contribute to keeping this holy river clean,” he stated, calling for public cooperation in government-led cleanliness campaigns.

Describing his experience at the Mahakumbh, Minister Patil expressed that bathing in the sacred waters was not just a religious event but a deeply spiritual experience. He remarked that the Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a grand festival celebrating Indian culture and spirituality.

He said that the government is constantly implementing new schemes to conserve water resources and keep rivers pollution-free, emphasizing that public participation is necessary for these initiatives to succeed.

‘It is our utmost duty to serve Maa Ganga and the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this holy river remains clean and uninterrupted,’ he affirmed.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ were also present.

