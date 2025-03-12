Govt committed to making Ganga cleaner: Jal Shakti minister

Chairing the 14th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on Ganga conservation, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making the river cleaner and more sustainable through an integrated and technology-driven approach.

He emphasised the need for time-bound execution of projects, strict pollution control measures, and enhanced inter-ministerial coordination.

The minister stressed the importance of leveraging geospatial technology, real-time monitoring systems, and innovative conservation strategies to achieve long-term sustainability.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to balance development with ecological preservation, ensuring that river conservation efforts support livelihoods, biodiversity, and cultural heritage. The meeting brought together key stakeholders from various ministries and state governments.

Mr Patil reviewed the progress of 492 projects under the Namami Gange Mission, with a total outlay of ₹40,121 crore across 10 states, and highlighted the mission’s significant strides in rejuvenating the river and enhancing its ecological health.

He noted that 307 projects worth ₹19,478 crore have been completed, marking a significant milestone in improving water quality and pollution control. The minister gave special attention to the development of sewage treatment infrastructure, highlighting that 3,346 MLD of sewage treatment capacity has been created and a 4,543 km sewerage network has been completed to prevent the discharge of untreated wastewater into the river.

He stressed that these efforts are pivotal in strengthening pollution control mechanisms and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Ganga’s ecosystem.

The minister conducted a comprehensive review of efforts to curb industrial pollution under the Namami Gange Mission, emphasising the government’s unwavering commitment to a pollution-free Ganga.

The meeting highlighted the results of the seventh round of inspections, which covered 4,246 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) across the Ganga Basin. He noted that while 2,682 industries were found compliant with pollution control norms, strict action had been taken against violators.

The minister reaffirmed that strict industrial monitoring and enforcement remain a top priority to restore the Ganga’s purity.