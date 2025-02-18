India to achieve water security by 2047: Jal Shakti Minister Patil

Emphasizing water security as a crucial pillar in realizing the vision of “Viksit Bharat,” Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil stated that the Narendra Modi Government is working towards ensuring water security by 2047.

Inaugurating the 2nd State Water Ministers’ Conference on Water Security in Udaipur on Tuesday, Patil highlighted the community-driven water conservation initiative, Jal Sanchay – Jan Bhagidari, which has facilitated the creation of 10 lakh artificial rainwater harvesting structures across India.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and water resource ministers from various states graced the inaugural session.

Advertisement

The Union Minister stated, “More than six lakh water conservation projects have been completed with community participation, adopting the ‘Khet ka paani khet mein’ approach. Through this initiative, 60,000, 1 lakh, and 2.29 lakh artificial recharge structures have been established in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, respectively.”

Patil further emphasized that the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has reached a significant milestone, with the construction of 12 crore toilets, transforming hygiene habits for 60 crore people, saving three lakh lives through improved sanitation, and reducing healthcare costs by ₹8 lakh crore.

He also acknowledged the Jal Shakti Abhiyan – “Catch the Rain” initiative, which has successfully completed over 1.67 crore water conservation projects through convergence, focusing on reviving traditional water bodies and promoting efficient water usage.

Discussing river-linking projects, the Union Minister highlighted the Ken-Betwa Link (MP-UP) and the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Eastern Rajasthan Canal (MP-Rajasthan), which are reshaping India’s water infrastructure.

The Ken-Betwa Link project is set to provide irrigation to 10.62 lakh hectares and drinking water to 62 lakh people, while the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal ER Canal will irrigate 10 lakh hectares and supply drinking water to 50 lakh people.

He also referenced former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for water security, affirming that significant progress has been made in river-linking initiatives.

Patil concluded, “Jal hai to kal hai” – water security ensures a bright future. While wealth accumulation is important, water conservation is critical. With time on our side and under PM Modi’s leadership, India is on the right path to securing its water future.”

The event was also attended by the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Tripura, the Deputy Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, along with over 300 delegates from the Central and State Governments.