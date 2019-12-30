In a landmark decision, the government has named Gen Bipin Rawat as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), a day before he completes his three-year term as Chief of the Army Staff.

The government had on Sunday amended the Army rules to change the retirement age of tri-service chief and CDS to 65 years. The decision to amend the rules was obviously taken so that a service chief could be appointed as the CDS after retirement.

The Union Cabinet had last week approved setting up of a Department of Military Affairs within the Defence Ministry of Defence to be headed by the CDS having the rank of a four-star General. The government’s decision to appoint a CDS was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

The CDS will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff. As per the charter of duties, the CDS will also be the member of the Nuclear Command Authority, headed by the Prime Minister.

The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective services. The CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs.

The following will be the role and responsibilities of the CDS: