Extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to cross Saurashtra on the morning of 14 and 15, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday. The cyclone has already moved northwards with a speed of 7 kilometers per hour in the past six hours, claimed IMD.

Currently, the cyclone lay centered about 320 kilometers southwest of Porbandar and about 360 kilometers south-southwest of devbhoomi Dwarka. According to IMD, 440 kilometers of Jakhau Port while 440 kilometers of south-Southwest of Naliya, and 620 kilometers south of Karachi the cyclone will lay centered.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its most recent bulletin that a “very severe cyclonic storm” with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometers per hour (kmph) and gusting to 150 kmph was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch as well as adjacent Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon on June 15.

The conditions of the sea shores of Saurashtra and Kutch are expected to be “rough to very rough” through Wednesday and “very rough to high” through Thursday due to cyclonic activity, according to IMD. As Biparjoy became a violent cyclonic storm, Mumbai also experienced high tides and heavy rainfall. IMD recommends a complete halt to fishing operations.

The weather service has advised a complete halt to fishing operations in the area till June 15 and asked fishermen to avoid the central Arabian Sea, and the north Arabian Sea from June 12 to June 15, as well as the coastlines of Saurashtra and Kutch, until then. In light of the aforementioned, state governments are recommended to keep a careful eye on things, keep an eye on the situation in their regions regularly, and take the necessary precautions. IMD also advised individuals at sea to return to the coast and regulate offshore and onshore operations wisely. District authorities have been informed accordingly, according to the IMD.