Biparjoy: Severe cyclonic storm may intensify, Kerala to get heavy downpour

The powerful cyclonic storm named Biporjoy in the east-central Arabian Sea has been gradually moving in a northerly direction at a speed of 9 kilometers per hour over the past six hours. As of 5:30 AM, it was located approximately 740 kilometers west of Goa. The storm is expected to further intensify over the next 36 hours and then move towards the north-northeast for the following 48 hours before turning northwest for the next three days.

The sea conditions in the southern Arabian Sea are expected to be rough to very rough. Kerala, on the other hand, will continue to experience heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds due to the influence of the super cyclone Biporjo in the Arabian Sea, as well as the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and the monsoon season.

The Meteorological Department has issued predictions of heavy rainfall in southern and central parts of Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts today and tomorrow. Fishing activities are prohibited along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to adverse weather conditions and strong winds.

A trawling ban has been imposed in Kerala, effective from midnight until July 31st, spanning a period of 52 days. Mechanized boats are not permitted to venture into the sea during this time, but small inboard and traditional boats are allowed within a restricted distance of 12 nautical miles from the coast. Control rooms have been set up in coastal districts to monitor the situation around the clock. This fishing ban is an annual practice during the monsoon season to protect fish breeding.

Depending on its movement and the prevailing conditions in the Arabian Sea, the cyclone may weaken or develop into a more significant system. If it remains over the Arabian Sea under unfavorable conditions, it may dissipate or become weak. However, if it maintains its strength, it could bring additional rainfall. While it is unlikely to generate a storm surge, should it approach Pakistan or northern Gujarat, it may result in heavy rainfall in those areas, according to experts.