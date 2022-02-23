Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises searched for liquor bottles

Ahead of the Budget session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, the Patna district administration on Wednesday launched an operation to ensure that no liquor bottle is found inside the premises.

The session is starting from Friday and district administration wants to ensure that no “mischief” would take place. During the Winter session, a liquor bottle was found inside the premises and had led to huge uproar.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh and SSP M.S. Dhillon inspected the entire premises on Wednesday and deployed police force at every corner to keep an eye on wrongdoers.

“We have asked every employee inside the Vidhan Sabha to stay alert and have strictly directed police personnel to ensure no liquor bottles be found inside the premises. The police personnel will be held responsible for negligence if any liquor bottle is found in their respective areas,” Dhillon said.

“We have also deployed police personnel outside of the premises to keep an eye on persons who may throw liquor bottles or any other banned substance inside the premises,” he added.

During the Winter session, a liquor bottle was found around 200 metres away from the chamber of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the incident and slammed the Nitish Kumar government.

Following the incident, the Bihar Chief Secretary and the DGP were seen searching for liquor bottles inside the premises, and this video went viral.

Patna police were unable to find clues about the person who may have consumed liquor or thrown an empty bottle inside the premises.