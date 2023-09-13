Bihar man arrested in ‘Love Jihad’ case

In a case of ‘Love Jihad’ in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, a man named Mohammad Murtaza posed as a Hindu and married a woman, an official said on Wednesday, adding that he has been arrested.

The police said that when the victim learnt about the accused’s original identity, she left him and went to her maternal grandfather’s house. The accused then uploaded intimate photos and videos on social media.

An FIR was registered in the Parsauni police station on Tuesday and the accused was arrested.

Advertisement

“We received a complaint on Tuesday wherein the victim claimed that a man changed his original identity and approached her for marriage. After a few months, they became close and got married. The accused mentioned his name as Prem Kumar and married the Hindu woman but his original identity soon was revealed to her,” said Sunita Kumari, the SHO of Parsauni police station in Sitamarhi.

“After knowing his original identity, she left him and went to her maternal grandfather’s house. The accused went there and tried to convince her to stay together. The girl refused to stay with him. She also learnt that the person she had married was a Muslim man named Mohammad Murtaza and was already married and had children,” the officer said.

“As she refused to live with him, Murtaza snatched her phone and other belongings and also threatened her with dire consequences. He then uploaded their photographs and videos on social media. Following this the victim approached us and gave a written complaint against Murtaza. We have taken swift action and arrested him,” she said.