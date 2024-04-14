Bidhuri demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of creating a constitutional crisis in the national capital, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

“After Chief Minister Kejriwal went to jail, the situation has arisen that a minister is resigning and his resignation is not being accepted. In the absence of the Chief Minister, other important works have come to a halt. Even the cabinet meeting is not taking place,” the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is adamant that Kejriwal will run the government from jail itself. At the time of this constitutional crisis, many apprehensions are arising in the minds of the public,” Bidhuri said.

He said the current situation in Delhi is “unprecedented” because it has never happened that a Chief Minister is insisting on running the government from jail.

“Therefore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is advised to resign,” Bidhuri said.

“Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has assured the public that no subsidy scheme of the Delhi Government will be stopped. Electricity, water and other schemes will continue as these schemes are part of the budget approved by the Government of India and the L-G. After becoming a part of the budget, it does not become the inheritance of any person or political party,” Bidhuri added.