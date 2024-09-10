Bhopal University provides digital mark sheets

The Barkatullah University (BU) of Bhopal has become the first university in the country to provide online digital mark sheets and degrees to students, said state government officials on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav conferred degrees on students at the University’s convocation ceremony held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre here on Tuesday.

Addressing the function, Governor Patel urged students to respect parents and teachers and always follow the path of truth and honesty.

Governor Patel said that digital mark sheets and degrees should be provided every year by the university. He also congratulated the university for the amount of Rs 100 crore received under the PM-USHA scheme for the latest research facilities, infrastructural development, technological upgradation and innovations.

The Governor said youth are the leaders in building a developed India, as they have immense energy, potential, and limitless possibilities for building the future.

He stressed the need for strong willpower, hard work, patience, and determination. Patel pointed out that challenges can be transformed into opportunities by sustained, honest, and committed efforts.

The Governor and CM Dr Yadav launched the system of providing online digital mark sheets and degrees to the students of the university.

CM Dr Yadav congratulated the university on this innovation.