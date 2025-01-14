Bhogali Bihu makes historic debut at Mahakumbh, showcasing Northeast India’s vibrant culture

For the first time, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj witnessed the vibrant traditions of northeastern states, with the celebration of Bhogali Bihu taking center stage.

On Makar Sankranti, a special event was organized at the Prag Jyotishpur camp of northeastern saints, where women devotees from various states performed the traditional Bihu dance, infusing the mela with the rich culture of Assam.

The celebration began with the distribution of rice-based delicacies, followed by Naam Kirtan at Namghar. Women devotees lit up the fairgrounds with their Bihu dance, presenting the colorful heritage of the Northeast.

Traditional structures like the Bhelaghar, made of paddy straw, and the Meji, crafted from bamboo, were ceremonially burned on Tuesday morning, embodying the essence of Bhogali Bihu.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Keshav Das Ji Maharaj of Yogashram Bihalangini, Assam, expressed pride in bringing Bhogali Bihu to the Mahakumbh for the first time.

He emphasized that this initiative aims to highlight Assamese and northeastern culture while broadening the social and cultural scope of the Mahakumbh.

Saints, devotees, and seekers from the region actively participated in this historic celebration, making it a memorable addition to the Mahakumbh.