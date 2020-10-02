Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad has demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has called for a protest at India Gate, Delhi where large gatherings have been banned amid nationwide anger over the gang-rape and death of the19 year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

In a video message, Bhim Army Chief Azad questioned the silence of PM Modi and said his silence was “a danger for our daughters”.

The 19-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and she was cremated late at night that has sparked protests in the entire nation. Azad has also questioned the ‘dead-of-night’ cremation of the victim and the Uttar Pradesh Yogi government’s actions.

हाथरस के वहशीपन पर मोदी जी खामोश क्यों हैं? जिस UP से वे दूसरी बार सदन मे पहुँचे हैं उसी UP में हाथरस भी है क्या PM यह नहीं जानते? हमारी बहन को कचरे की तरह जलाया गया इस पर चुप्पी क्यों ? हम आज शाम पांच बजे इन तमाम सवालों के जवाब लेने इंडिया गेट आ रहे हैं। #BharatAtIndiaGate pic.twitter.com/COqKh0DyCM — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 2, 2020

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad said,”In the same Uttar Pradesh that elected him and sent him to parliament, there is brutality against a daughter from Hathras. She was raped and murdered… her bones were broken. And her body cremated like garbage. When there is human rights violation in Uttar Pradesh, does not the Prime Minister say a word?”

“Neither can the Prime Minister hear her screams nor her family’s screams. How long will you stay silent, Prime Minister? You will have to give answers. Today, at 5 pm, we are coming to India Gate to demand answers. Your silence is a danger for our daughters,” he further added.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to “speak… you will have to give answers and you will have to ensure justice is delivered”.

Bhim Army Chief Azad has called for a protest march at India Gate where theDelhi Police on Friday cautioned against any gathering as Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed.