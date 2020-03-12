Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar who was in the news for actively raising his voice against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will announce his new political party in Delhi on Sunday.

Sunday also marks the birth anniversary of the Bahujan Samaj Party founder, late Kanshi Ram.

The name of the new party to be formed by the leader is not certain yet, but as per the reports, some likely name are — Azad Bahujan Party, Bahujan Awam Party and Azad Samaj Party.

Among these, the Azad Bahujan Party was supported by many of the office bearers but the name will be finalized after the Election Commission gives its approval.

The Bhim Army has already launched a campaign on social media, highlighting the need for the new political party.

Right after the launch of the party on Sunday, the party will release its manifesto and set its agenda.

Bhim Army has been known for being vocal for the Dalits in the country and supporting the protests against CAA has brought it on the same page with the Muslim community on the issue. The party chief Changra Shekhar has called upon both the communities to join and support the new party.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been the flag bearer of the Dalits and the entering of the Bhim Army in active politics may shake its ground. In order to counter it, the BSP chief has convened a meeting of party leaders in the first week of April.

It is also reported that Mayawati will keep a close watch on the activities of the Bhim Army.

Interestingly, it is also reported that the Bhim Army chief is in contact with some of the BSP leaders, trying to induce them in their party.

During his visit to Lucknow on March 2, the Bhim Army chief had indicated that for the UP Assembly election, he would join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a united front launched by five small political parties in Uttar Pradesh.