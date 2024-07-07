Pa Ranjith breaks down at TN BSP president Armstrong’s funeral

In a tragic incident that has shaken Tamil Nadu, BSP Tamil Nadu President Armstrong was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants in Chennai, sparking widespread grief and outrage across the state. Armstrong, a prominent political figure known for his advocacy and leadership, enjoyed a close friendship with renowned director Pa Ranjith and several celebrities.

Upon hearing the news, Director Pa Ranjith rushed to Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Hospital where Armstrong’s body lay, visibly devastated. Overwhelmed with emotion, Ranjith broke down in tears, his sorrow echoing through the hospital corridors as onlookers offered their support. The poignant moment is making rounds on social media. Fans and followers of the director expressed their sympathy and solidarity.

Pa Ranjith, celebrated for his cinematic work and advocacy for Dalit rights, shared a profound bond with Armstrong that transcended their political affiliations. His public display of grief underscored the personal loss felt by many who knew Armstrong not just as a leader but as a friend and ally in their shared causes.

Advertisement

On the evening of July 5th, assailants viciously attacked Armstrong near his residence in Perambur, leading to his tragic end. The brutal nature of his killing has sent shockwaves through the community. It has prompted swift condemnation from political circles and the public alike. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He vowed swift action to apprehend those responsible and ensure justice.

“The assassination of BSP State President Armstrong is a shocking and deeply saddening event,” stated CM Stalin. In the statement, he emphasized the urgency of the investigation. Overnight, police made arrests in connection with the murder. They signaled a commitment to swiftly resolve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.