MP CM grants citizenship to 3 persons under CAA

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav granted citizenship to three youths for the first time in MP under the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The three youths who received the citizenship certificates at Bhopal from the CM are Rakhi Das and siblings Sanjana Melwani and Sameer Melwani.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: “Our family members have come back to their homeland to preserve their religion. We will welcome all those who gain citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act. It is fortunate that the new generation is becoming part of Madhya Pradesh, and they will have the same rights as other citizens.” The CM emphasised, “They are welcome in Madhya Pradesh, and the state government will provide all possible assistance to them.”

The CM lauded PM Narendra Modi for implementing the CAA.

After the implementation of Section 6B under the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, citizenship has been granted to three people for the first time in Madhya Pradesh. Section 6B has been added to the Citizenship Act 1955 to provide citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

For the grant of citizenship under the CAA, the migrant must belong to one of the communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian. The applicant must be a citizen of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan, and must have entered India on or before 31st December 2014.

Applications under CAA are filed online on the website https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in/ or through the mobile application, ‘CAA-2019’.