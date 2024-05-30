There will not be NRC, CAA or Uniform Civil Code: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged the people to give a befitting reply to BJP who has tried hard and soul to divide society by letting loose Hindus against the Muslims and vice versa.

He was addressing a mammoth rally at Metiabruz this afternoon. Metiabruz Assembly seat falls under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. The election in this constituency will be held on 1 June. BJP has fielded Abhijit Das from the seat.

All the seven MLAs in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat belong to Trinamul Congress. Mr Banerjee felt that Metiabruz will give the highest lead in the ongoing general election to Diamond Harbour seat to protest against the divisive politics of the BJP.

Addressing the gathering Mr Banerjee said, “The BJP has always looked down upon the people of Metiabruz because of their religion. BJP believes in division and so lets loose one brother against the other and one religion against the other. They tried to create trouble in Metiabruz by playing communal card, but it has failed due to the every vigilant people.”

Mr Banerjee assured that there will not be NRC, CAA or Uniform Civil Code. “BJP has taken all these measures to take away the rights of the minorities, SC and ST people. In 2019, we said that we would not allow this to be implanted here and now we repeat what we have said.”

Mr Banerjee said it will be difficult for the outsiders to understand Bengal’s tradition and heritage. “For generations we have lived peacefully and happily. In Bengal people from different religions, cultures, and faiths take part in each other’s religious festivals. We give financial assistance to the Durga Puja clubs and similarly we give assistance to the Masjid committees and the organizers of fairs of the Christian community. We do not ask people to which community, caste or religion they belong to,” he said.

He said a Trinamul Congress worker died today while putting up a party flag of sun stroke. “The seven phase election has helped no one except Modi so that he can go from one place to the other to take part in the election campaign. The poor people have been the worst hit due to the seven phased election, he maintained.

Mr Banerjee said, “The impenetrable darkness is slowly going and the sun is visible and rest assured this weather will change. There is change everywhere and people will vote out Modi as part of this change,” he remarked.

He said the ongoing election is “a battle to vote against Modi because if BJP wins they will change the Indian Constitution which is the backbone of our country. The rights of the people will be taken away.”

He urged people to vote for Trinamul Congress for uninterrupted development of the areas that fall under his constituency.