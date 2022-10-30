Bharat Soka Gakkai: Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), the Indian arm of Soka Gakkai International, organised a peace and sustainability conclave to discover a path to revive humanity.

The conclave, which was held on 29 October at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital, was based on Soka Gakkai International (SGI) President Daisaku Ikeda’s proposals to the United Nations (UN), which emphasis the need to forge global solidarity for sustainability.

Ikeda submits a peace proposal to the UN every year, but this year’s proposal has acquired greater urgency because the pandemic has set back the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals targeted for 2030.

The conclave commemorated two important events – 75 years of India’s Independence and 75 years of SGI President Daisaku Ikeda’s pursuit of peace.

Speaking at the conclave, Dia Mirza, actor, and a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador said, “I have always been drawn to ideas that address our deep connection with the earth. I believe that every individual can contribute to building a sustainable planet and so at home, I don’t use single-use plastics at all.”

“My concern for the environment grew more urgent when as an expectant mother, I learned that plastic particles have been detected in the placentas and bloodstream of babies,” she said.

“The pandemic too gave us a glimpse of what our future may become if we don’t repair our relationship with nature. So, for me, sustainable development goals are not ideas that only the governments can implement though they should,” Mirza said, adding that it was everyone’s responsibility to realize.

To encourage each one to work towards sustainability, the Bharat Soka Gakkai launched a unique SDG mobile app – a one-stop platform on SDG -– at the conclave. The app will enable people to measure their contribution to achieve the goals.

“Peace and sustainability can only be achieved when we all are ‘one with nature and one another’. Bharat Soka Gakkai has been doing exactly that since its inception (by) promoting peace and equality. BSG’s Peace and Sustainability Conclave is another step in that direction,” said Amit Sachdeva, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur.

Vishesh Gupta, Chairperson, Bharat Soka Gakkai, underscored that peace and sustainability are two sides of the same coin. “On the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, it is essential that each one of us works collectively to build a peaceful and sustainable India. Towards this, BSG is committed to empowering many individuals, especially the youth, in adopting sustainable human behaviour as a way of life, which will help create a new India by 2030,” he said.