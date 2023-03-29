In what is seen as a blunt message to Pakistan, India on Wednesday identified terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing as the most serious threats to international peace and security.

Addressing a meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), NSA Ajit Doval said any terrorist act, regardless of its motivation, was unjustifiable.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable,” Doval said.

He said; “The (SCO) Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non-use of force or threat of its use in international relations, and seeking no unilateral military superiority in areas.”.

Doval stressed the need for connectivity in the region, saying India was ready to cooperate with other member countries in investing and promoting connectivity.

“Connectivity remains a key priority for India. We stand ready to cooperate on investing in and building connectivity in the region,” he said.

The meeting was physically attended by representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. China and Pakistan virtually participated in the meeting.

Doval also said that India was committed to fulfilling obligations under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the inclusion of Chabahar Port within the framework of INSTC.

“Bonds of history, geography and culture make us natural partners. We are common stakeholders in the peace, security, progress and prosperity of the region and we believe that SCO can play a seminal role in this endeavour,” Doval said.

India became a full member of SCO on 9 June 2017, while the SCO was established in 2001. India currently holds its Presidency and is holding a series of events.