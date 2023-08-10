“…Bharat Mata is an unparliamentary word nowadays”: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe after his remarks expunged

In a sharp jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, after his remarks were allegedly expunged from his Lok Sabha speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that nowadays, Bharat Mata is an “unparliamentary word”.

“Apparently, Bharat Mata is an unparliamentary word in India nowadays,” the Wayanad MP told the reporters while leaving the Parliament.

This comes after some remarks from Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion — like words like “Bharat Mata” and “deshdrohi” (traitor) — were expunged.

Notably, Congress leader Gandhi on Wednesday, took potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the first speaker as the no-confidence motion debate resumed on Wednesday, also took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to BJP which is in power both at the Centre and in Manipur, he said, “You murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur”, and you are “traitors not patriots”.

Recalling his experiences from his visit to Manipur and his interactions with victims of violence in the state, Rahul Gandhi said ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country and that “voice was killed in Manipur”.

Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi did not visit Manipur, because for him, Manipur is not in India. “I am saying Manipur but the truth is there is nothing of Manipur left in Manipur. You have divided Manipur into two parts,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MPs have also written to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding the restoration of the expunged words from Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate.

Notably, there are some words including ‘deshdrohi’ (traitor), ‘tanashah’ (dictator), etc are deemed ‘unparliamentary’ and their usage is barred in both of the houses.