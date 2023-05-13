Bharat Jodo Yatra brought fruits to Karnataka: Gehlot

Overwhelmed by the success of the Congress in Karnataka assembly polls on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra brought the fruits of victory by defeating the BJP on their communal politics.

“People of Karnataka have given a befitting reply to BJP leaders for lodging a false case and reviving it in Gujarat’s court against RaGa over his speech in Wayanad over alleged “Modi surname”.

“Even as RaGa was disqualified from Parliament he was asked to vacate the residence in Delhi. This is a combined reply to BJP and its top leaders in the poll verdict,” Gehlot told the media at a review of Mehangai Rahat Camp in Bilara town.

“Today’s assembly results clearly indicate the atmosphere which was visible in Karnataka during RaGa’s BJY,” Gehlot said.

“Under the leadership of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and RaGa, the Congress party ran the aggressive poll campaign. Karnataka has chosen the politics of development by rejecting communal politics. This will be repeated in the upcoming Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections as well,” Gehlot said.