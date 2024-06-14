Betting racket busted in Ujjain: 9 held, Rs 15 crore in cash seized

The Madhya Pradesh police busted a huge online betting (satta) racket in Ujjain city late Thursday night and recovered around Rs 15 crore in cash, a large amount of foreign currency, including dollars, pounds, and euros. Fourteen laptops and 35 mobile phones were also seized from the spot, police said on Friday.

According to police, nine persons have been arrested in connection with the raid. The gang operated online satta on various games, including the T20 cricket World Cup currently underway in the West Indies and the USA.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that the raid was carried out at a house in Neelganga Colony following intelligence inputs about the betting racket.

During the raid, the police recovered such a huge amount of cash that counting machines had to be arranged to count it.

Police officials said that the main accused has been identified as Piyush Chopra, who is absconding. The Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department would be informed about the raid and the subsequent arrests, they added.

Additionally, the police will also issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Piyush Chopra to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Sources said this is probably the largest recovery of cash from a satta racket in the state till now.

Further investigations are underway, the police said.