Bangladeshi national handed to BGB after inadvertently entering Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed the handover of a Bangladeshi national to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after he inadvertently crossed the international border.

The BSF Meghalaya reported the entry of the Bangladeshi national into South Garo Hills territory on June 10. They shared on X, “43 Battalion BSF Meghalaya handed over a Bangladeshi national, found mentally unstable, to Border Guard Bangladesh. The individual crossed the international boundary and entered Indian territory in South Garo Hills on June 10, 2023, as a goodwill gesture.”

Earlier on May 13, the BSF Meghalaya had apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered India through the International Border with intentions of robbery.

The BGB, formerly known as the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), is responsible for protecting Bangladesh’s extensive borders spanning 4,427 kilometers alongside India and Myanmar. Similarly, the BSF guards India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

This peaceful handover between the BSF and BGB reflects established protocols for managing such border incidents.